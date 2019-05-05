SUSU and Estonia Society Southampton Spring Clean-Up Programme

Dream of walking the whole way along a Southampton city centre street without seeing litter? Well, SUSU may have the answer as they are running a series of Spring clean litter pick-up sessions through the month of May, including a special one in conjunction with the student-run Estonia Society on 6th May, from 9AM to 12PM.

While further clean-up events run by SUSU will take place on Wednesdays 15th and 22nd May, both 2-5PM, and an event already took place last Wednesday, the Bank Holiday Monday ‘Let’s Do It Southampton’ clean-up looks potentially to be the largest of all 3 with two main pick-up team gathering points, at Hartley Library and by the Warwick Road entrance to Southampton Common.

Let’s Do It are an organisation established in Estonia who coordinate and push for litter clean-up operations the world over. It was founded in 2008 when 50,000 people came together to clean up the Baltic nation of Estonia within 5 hours. Their overall ambition is for a zero waste world.

To indicate your participation tomorrow, click here and to find out more about the event, find the Facebook page here.