Southampton 6 a Side Men’s Football League Appeals for More Teams

A Southampton 6 a side men’s league that run matches on Thursday nights at Redbridge Community School are appealing for more teams to join their league.

The Football Mundial-organised league requires no joining or registration fees and costs £25 per team for each match. In addition to this, there is also a 50% discount for student teams.

The organisers provide FA qualified referees, ‘top quality Mitre match balls’, team bibs, trophies and organise the fixture list. Matches are played on Thursdays between 7 & 10PM at whichever times are most convenient for teams, on the school’s 3G astro turf pitch.

Redbridge Community School is located on the far western side of Southampton near the River Test, off Cuckmere Lane. To apply to join the league with a new team, click here, while to find out more info, follow the link here. The new Spring season starts this month, making the league a useful outlet for competitive football for students in the Southampton area now student society teams have reached the conclusion of their campaigns. The organisers are also said to hope to launch a women’s league in Southampton in the summer.