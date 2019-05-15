Sexual Consent Awareness Survey Results Event on Thursday 23rd May

If you remember the past 5 months, hopefully you’ll have remembered the constant advertisement of the the Sexual Consent Awareness Society’s survey in collaboration with SUSU, which ran from November 2018-March 2019. We will be releasing these results in an event taking place on Thursday 23rd May from 5-7pm in Building 44, Lecture Theatre A.

Overall, the survey has compiled 857 responses, all of which have added significantly to the knowledge of the prevalence of sexual assault among the student population of the University of Southampton and have greatly informed how they can respond appropriately.

SCA Society are going to be publicly releasing the results of this survey, as well as the action plan which has been collaborated on with SUSU, University Enabling Services, Disciplinary, Insight and Student Experience directors, and has already managed to achieve the funding for Medicines faculty wide consent workshops, and an executive steering group. There will be a presentation of the results and the action plan, and then in the second half there will be a panel discussion for you to ask questions directly to the members involved in this.

President of SCA, Laura Barr, sat on the working group with Isabella Camilleri, SUSU VP Welfare and other senior members of the University in many different areas to submit a comprehensive action plan for the University Council, the highest decision-making body of the University. They will be meeting today on 15th May, and at the event, the action plan will be presented to you with the response from the University Council.

If you would like your voice heard on the matter, are interested in the survey results, would like to scrutinise the survey or the action plan, or would generally like to show your support, please come along!

It’s super important that we continue to have students at the heart of this movement and we want to hear YOUR comments on what we have proposed, as you are the ones who are going to be affected by these changes.

You can find the Facebook event here.