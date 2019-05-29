Could You be The Next Student Ambassador for The Movember Foundation?

The Movember Foundation has opened for applications to be a student ambassador for the organisation with applicants having until Monday 17th June to apply.

Student ambassadors for the Movember Foundation play the role of fundraising, encouraging sign-ups to their team and motivating fellow students to ‘help change the face of men’s health’ . They are charged with running university challenge pages on Facebook to coordinate fundraising activities, with challenges competing to raise the most funds. For example, last year’s Durham University ambassador Ed O’Callagan shaved his head for the cause.

In the past academic year there has been a strong Movember presence on campus with University of Southampton Movember raising more than £7,000 in the last two years consecutively and collaborating last November with Mind Society to raise awareness of male suicide with a November mental health pledge for societies to sign up to (an initiative which Wessex Scene participated in). Josh Morgan has been the Movember Ambassador at the University of Southampton for the past two years. Asked about his experience and how ambassadors are supported, Josh told Wessex Scene:

The main thing I want to give credit to Movember for is the prizes they sent us. As we’re not an official society we didn’t have any funds and even though we work closely with RAG, it’s limited in the funds they can provide as they support so many charities throughout the year. So the fact that we were provided with razors, bags, combs etc throughout the year was invaluable. The biggest challenge we did was the 24 hour cycle so a big thank you needs to go to the clubs and societies that took part in that, especially those that cycled through the night as an hour of cycling at 3am in November is certainly not easy. The last thing I would say is that in my 2 years as ambassador we’ve raised £7,800 and £10,500 respectively so whoever takes over will be doing so with what is a great starting point, at a University that is really charity-orientated and they will have great support from RAG.

Before they begin activities from Freshers’ Week onwards, ambassadors are provided with two days of all-expenses paid training on all aspects of the organisation at Movember’s headquarters in London. In addition, ambassadors receive fundraising guidance material and an assigned Movember staff member to seek advice from. All ambassadors are promised references from the Movember Foundation and ‘special consideration’ for a summer internship at the organisation’s London headquarters.

The global organisation Movember Foundation tackles men’s health issues and has funded more than 1,200 men’s health projects since its creation in 2003. Leading areas of focus for the charity are tackling and raising awareness of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.

The application form to be a student ambassador is available here and job description of the role can be viewed here. The Movember Foundation also encourages interested individuals to contact studentambassadors@movember.com if they have any further questions beyond their publicised material.