University of Southampton Ranked 24th Overall in Guardian University Guide 2020

The University of Southampton ranked 24th overall in The Guardian‘s recently released 2020 University Guide, while in rankings by subject area Southampton came first in the UK in music.

On 7th June The Guardian released their annual university guide, in which they rank more than 120 universities across the UK in order of how successful they are in particular courses and as institutions as a whole. This league table ranks undergraduate degrees by student satisfaction, employability and various other factors integral to university choice and the prospects of each degree. These criteria are then calculated altogether to produce an overall score out of 100 for excellence at a university.

The University of Southampton ranked 24th overall, a fall of one place compared to last year with an excellence score of 64.9/100, a drop of 7.8 points compared to last year. The University’s overall excellence score is lower than not only last year, but also 2018 when it ranked 35th overall. Based on subject areas, the University has ranked in the top 10 across 8 different subjects, in comparison to 10 last year. However, its music undergraduate course was ranked first in the UK.

The music department at the University of Southampton provides a vibrant and engaging environment for contemporary, jazz, musical theatre and classical musicians to hone their skills. It brings together bands such as Mokono, The Flourish and Apollo, who have all gigged at various venues across the city and are gaining traction in the industry.

Mokono band member and guitarist Charlie English told Wessex Scene: ‘The music department really values individuality and always goes out of it’s way to provide as many opportunities as possible for musicians’. The music department provides high-standard training which leads to musicians receiving significant accolades such as Naarah Barnes, who having spent a semester abroad in the University’s music department, received this week the Ossa Musical Performance Award from the University of Tasmania.

Sounds like @UoSMusic has struck a chord with the @guardian, who have just named them FIRST in the UK for Music, in the 2020 Guardian University Guide! 🎉 (#sorrynotsorry for the pun) Read more: https://t.co/KcQBFaDXqP pic.twitter.com/yuh4ODkvic

— University of Southampton (@unisouthampton) June 7, 2019

To view the music department’s upcoming events, click here. Next week, the annual QS World University rankings will be published.