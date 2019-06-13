Southampton Airport ‘Best in Europe’ Recent Celebrations

Southampton Airport celebrated being named ‘Best Airport in Europe’ with its staff on 3rd June for customer service excellence in the Airport Service Quality Awards, announced in March earlier this year.

It won the award in the medium-sized category amongst airports which cater for several million annual passengers. The airport honoured the occasion with new lanyards and a confetti-covered cake. The Airports Council International (ACI) award ceremony for the Airport Service Quality programme will be held in Bali, Indonesia, this September.

Managing Director of Southampton Airport, Neil Garwood, said in a press release:

We are thrilled to have won this award. We know just how special our airport is but it is really gratifying to see it recognised by our passengers.

Following this celebration, the airport also marked an historic visit by the President of the United States. Air Force One touched down at the airport on 5th June as President Trump made his way to Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Other notable leaders also traveled to the celebrations via Southampton Airport, including President of France Emmanuel Macron.

A visit from @POTUS @SOU_Airport yesterday along with many other heads of state who flew in for #DD75. Proud we could make a small contribution to bringing all these great nations together in remembrance pic.twitter.com/DNuDkkydDF — Neil Garwood (@SOUairportMD) June 6, 2019

Mr Garwood also said:

From the first flight of the Spitfire off our airfield 1936 to the thousands of troops stationed here throughout the conflict, our airport is indelibly linked with World War II. It is very humbling to be able to play even a small part in these magnificent commemorative events and we are extremely proud to have been able to help bring so many nations together to recognise the sacrifices made 75 years ago.

However, the airport’s celebrations come in spite of an ongoing row over tree felling between Southampton Airport and local campaigners. Read more on that story here.