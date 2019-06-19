Wessex Scene, the University’s oldest student publication, are launching a monthly newsletter for the next academic year.

The newsletter will include several segments including previews of upcoming issues, a ‘Section in Focus’, a ‘Contributor of the month’, details of upcoming events and an update on the progress of the editorial team and publication.

Charlotte, Editor-elect of Wessex Scene, had this to say about the newsletter:

One of my main goals for the next 12 months is to improve engagement and communication between the editorial team and our wonderful contributors and readers. Wessex Scene wouldn’t exist without any of you, so I think it’s time we gave a little bit more back.

To sign up for the newsletter, click here.