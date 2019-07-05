No Money Fears for EU Students Starting University in Northern Ireland

EU students beginning their university degrees in Northern Ireland next year will pay the same as local students, the Department for the Economy (DE) has confirmed. With Brexit looming there had been fears that the fees would rise depending on the outcome of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

A statement from the DE said:

EU nationals, or their family members, who are assessed as eligible to receive grants and/or loans will be eligible for the duration of their study on that course.

Students who have already commenced their studies have also been guaranteed that they will be eligible to apply for the same maintenance loans as they had when they originally applied.

The current tuition fees for Northern Ireland are capped for Local or EU students at £4275, over half the cost of the fees for studying in England and Wales. Northern Ireland has however seen a dramatic reduction in the number of students from the Republic of Ireland, with the BBC reporting last year that the figure had dropped by a third since 2011. This, according to a joint government analysis is down to the insecurity and ambiguity of Brexit and what it means for the Irish border.