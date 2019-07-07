Break-in At The Hobbit

The Hobbit, a favourite pub among locals and students, lost £100 in stock during a recent burglary. CCTV footage showed the suspect smoking a cigarette as he left through the fire exit.

Owner Stella Roberts admitted to the place being targeted before but believed may have been familiar with the lay out. Items stolen included four carrier bags of spirits and a box of Dairy milk chocolate, worth £100 in total.

The incident took place in the morning of 27th June and members of staff, who live on the premises, were unaware of the incident until glass from the broken window was found on the floor.

The well-known pub themed on the book of the same name by J.R.R Tolkien trilogy has been an iconic bar for the last thirty years. Although there were rumours of closure in 2017, the pub was saved with a local crowdfunding campaign.

Situated in the Bevois Valley Road area of Southampton, it faced a naming dispute with the Middle Earth Society in 2012 and survived with the help of Ian McKellen, Stephen Fry and over 50,000 followers. McKellen also showed his support for the pub during his visit in April.

After repairing the window, the pub is now re-open and has appealed on social media to ask for anyone with information to contact them.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the perpetrator is asked to contact Hampshire Police and quote crime reference number 44190221701.