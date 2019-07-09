University of Southampton Remains in Top 100 QS World University Rankings

The University of Southampton has retained its place in the annual Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. Like the recent Guardian University Guide 2020 rankings, Southampton has dropped only by a single place compared to last year.

In a SUSSED post highlighting the news, Interim Vice-Chancellor Mark Spearing says:

I am delighted that the University of Southampton’s continued ranking amongst the world’s top 100 universities recognises the extent of our international standing. This achievement reflects internationalisation as a key strategic priority for us and we will continue to extend our research, education and enterprise activities worldwide to strengthen further our future global position.

While the University scored lowest on Academic and Employer Reputation (50.8 and 52.5 out of 100, respectively), it performed particularly strongly in the International Students (92.8/100) and International Faculty (96.1/100) aspects. The University’s overall score was 60.6/100, a drop of one point compared to last year. However, in QS’s graduate employability rankings, the picture represents a marked improvement from last year, having risen from 131st-140th to 111-120th place.

The QS World University Rankings assess 1,001 higher education institutions around the world, placing emphasis above all on research excellence. Earlier this year, in the QS World Subject Rankings, the University of Southampton came fifth for Nursing, while achieving a top 50 ranking in a total of five different subjects.