Funding Boost for University-Led Research

This week, the Government announced a £2.2bn fund for English universities to improve the quality of their research.

Universities and Science Minister Chris Skidmore confirmed a yearly increase of £91m to the existing budget to help universities invest in the researchers and infrastructure.

This increase represents the highest ever budget allocation for research funding and is part of the government’s overall strategy to invest in industry and move towards a greener economy.

Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK, said:

This is a significant investment into the future of research in the UK, and a positive step towards the government’s target to invest 2.4% of GDP into R&D. Quality-related research funding plays a key role in developing new talent, strengthening research culture and building the skilled workforce the UK needs if we are to perform effectively as a modern knowledge economy.

Research England, the body that allocates grants to universities, will distribute this funding based on the quality of existing research. In the 2018-19 financial year, the University of Southampton received almost £50m in grants to support scientific research.