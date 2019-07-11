Brexit Blamed for Fall in Passengers at Southampton Airport

Brexit has been cited as the major reason for why Southampton Airport has seen its number of passages drop drastically in the first 5 months of 2019.

In an article in the Southern Daily Echo, it has been revealed that almost 70,000 less passengers have gone through the airport between January and May this year. The airport, which is known for being a hub for the airline Flybe (pictured above) has stated that this is partially down to Domestic Airline BMI Regional pulling out of flying to and from the airport but also partially on the uncertainty surrounding Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

An airport spokesman quoted in the Southern Daily Echo said

“People are scared to fly due to Brexit. They fear spending money right now because of economic uncertainty. We were hoping things would settle down in March when a decision was due to be made however people are sceptical about booking.”

The airport had been due to extend its runway and has submitted a plan to expand it’s growth allowing for its passenger count to double to 4 million by 2027. The plan itself among other proposals suggests that the runway itself should be extended by up to 170 metres. The plans themselves are currently subject to approval by Eastleigh Borough Council. If they are approved, work on any extension and airport growth will likely begin next year. The airport has also in the last year cut its emissions by 43% with an article on travel weekly showing the airport to have committed to reducing its carbon dioxide output with the airport saving more than 970 tonnes of the gas in the last 12 months.