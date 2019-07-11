New Southampton Cycle Route Now Open

Southampton City Council has launched Southampton Cycle Network Route 1 (SCN1); a new cycle route from Totton to Southampton City Centre.

The launch is the first in a ten-year strategy, started in 2017, to increase cycleways, make roads safer, reduce traffic and promote greater awareness of the barriers to cycling.

£2.4 million was invested after successful funding bids to central Government. There are plans for another £8.3 million for projects completing in 2019, which has fast-tracked the process.

Funding has been received from the Joint Air Quality Unit, with a further £7 million funding from the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Tranche 1, which was received after a bid with Hampshire County Council.

The Funding has led to several improvements, including new and extended cycleways on Second Avenue and the resurfacing the shared path along Millbrook Road West. There is now a segregated road cycleway on First Avenue and Millbrook Road East has received traffic calming measures.

Southampton City Council recently launched the Green City Charter with the aims of reducing pollution and creating greener and more sustainable city. New cycle infrastructures are key in this goal.

Councillor Jacqui Rayment, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place and Transport, says:

“The completion of the SCN1 is an exciting milestone and brings us one step closer to our vision of becoming a true cycling city. A combination of segregated cycleways, shared use paths and quietways mean that you can now cycle the distance from Totton to Southampton safely, comfortably and confidently. Well done to our transport team for delivering this high standard of infrastructure, which will prove crucial in enabling more people to cycle in Southampton. I look forward to the success of the route being replicated across the wider network and seeing the cycling culture in Southampton continue to grow.”

Councillor Rob Humby, Deputy Leader of Hampshire County Council and Executive Member of Economy, Transport and Environment, added:

“We have been working closely with our partners at Southampton City Council to join up cycle, walking and public transport routes where possible to encourage more people to leave their cars at home and make more active and sustainable journeys. This not only helps reduce congestion but also improves air quality and promotes more healthy travel choices.”

The council’s sustainable travel brand ‘My Journey Southampton’ provide more information and are encouraging cyclists to share their ‘#No1ReasontoRide to have a chance at winning £100 voucher for the New Forest Water Park.

For more information visit www.myjourneysouthampton.com/SCN1

To read more about Southampton City Council and Hampshire County Council’s final bid in November for a share of £840 million available to ten areas in the UK visit transport.southampton.gov.uk/tcf