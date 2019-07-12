Hampshire Police Renew Appeal Following Aggravated Burglary at Golden Touch

As well as looking for the man who committed the burglary, Hampshire Police have now issued an appeal via a Facebook post to help trace the driver of a car that was in the area at the time of the robbery.

The burglary took place on 18th June at 6:50am. A lone member of staff was approached by the offender and then tied up.

Although the member of staff was not injured during the incident, the offender did steal £11,000 from the arcade’s safe.

The offender is described as wearing a cameo patterned with a hood and sunglasses, and can also be seen in a CCTV-captured image here.

Whilst Hampshire Police are still searching for the offender and looking for people to report any sightings of them, they are now also seeking information on the driver of a dark blue Honda Integra which was seen nearby and whom they believe to be connected to the incident.

On the Facebook appeal, DC Christopher Barrow said:

We’ve issued this image of the car as we believe the driver may have vital information which may help our ongoing investigation. The vehicle has a number distinguishing features including a rear spoiler, blacked out rear windows and an off-set front number plate. So please look at the image carefully. Is this your vehicle? Do you know whose vehicle this is? Have you seen this vehicle parked up in your neighbourhood? If so, we would really like to speak to you.

Anybody with information regarding the offender or vehicle are encouraged to call 101, quoting reference number 44190209006.