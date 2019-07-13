Southampton NHS Treatment Centre Sees Impressive Survey Results

Southampton’s NHS Treatment Centre is celebrating impressive results of a national NHS survey. Patients of the hospital, located in Brintons Terrace in the city centre and specialising in minor hand & foot surgery, ophthalmology, and urology, were polled as part of the national Friends and Family Test.

The survey, given to patients around the country on the day of their discharge, asks the simple question: ‘How likely are you to recommend your ward to friends and family if they need similar care or treatment?‘.

Nearly 1300 Southampton NHS Treatment Centre patients responded to the survey last month, which is billed as a way for the NHS to fulfil its commitment to improve patients’ experience while in hospital. In the departments of adult ophthalmology, outpatients, the inpatient ward, and physiotherapy, the hospital received 100% approval from patients, with local residents praising the ‘care and attention‘ given by staff.

When all results were compiled, the Treatment Centre received positive feedback from 96.8% of respondents, exceeding the national average for the first quarter of 2019 by over three points. Responding to the results, head of Nursing and Clinical Services at the Treatment Centre Anne Richardson said, ‘patients and their care sit at the heart of everything we do, and it is very heartening for us to receive accolades such as this – they show we are getting it right‘.

These results are the latest in a series of good feedback for the hospital, which is currently the only Hampshire hospital to be ranked ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, who note the Service’s ‘caring‘ and ‘well-led‘ structure.

Comprehensive data for the national Friends and Family Test, carried out in June 2019, will be released by NHS England on 8th August 2019.