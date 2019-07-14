Latest
Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Christophe.Finot [CC BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)]

Southampton Fire Caused By Garage ‘Explosion’

Emergency services rushed to Bindon Close in Totton last night after a garage caught fire. 

Emergency services from across thee different departments, Redbridge, Totton and St Mary’s attended to the so far unexplained blaze, which the Daily Echo are calling an ‘explosion’.

No one was reported injured, when the emergency services were called in the early hours of the morning. They were battling the blaze until the stop message came in at 3:28am.

A similar fire happened in Shirley last December, in a garage, which was also attended to quickly, with no injuries.

 

