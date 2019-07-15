Extinction Rebellion Set To Disrupt Transport in Bristol

Environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion are set to disrupt key transport routes in Bristol as part of a co-ordinated, peaceful uprising across England, Scotland and Wales.

Disruption is said to be lasting for five days, and will be calling on the UK government to halt biodiversity loss and cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025. This protest will be supported by the Southampton members of the activist group. Members from the South West will be part of a national rebellion called the ‘Summer Uprising’ which they claim will also be occurring in five other cities.

Protestor and Southampton resident João Gueifão comments:

“For me, the big line is that 2050 is not nearly enough. Our departing Prime Minister and the remaining government are not doing what is necessary to tackle climate change and ecological breakdown. Although our first demand was almost met as the government did not declare a climate emergency, only Parliament did, it seems that everything is still business as usual. And so we here we are, raising awareness of the problem and so avoiding it falling into the background again as it did for so many decades.”

The group claim that the Bristol uprising will be taking place partly in protest of rising sea levels that have come from climate change, connected to Bristol’s maritime history.

Earlier this year, Extinction Rebellion protested the climate crisis by occupying five sites in London: Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Marble Arch, Parliament Square and Piccadilly Circus, with the message: THIS IS AN EMERGENCY. Over 1,100 activists were arrested.