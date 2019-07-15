Latest
Southampton-CivicCentre-South
Credit: AlanFord at English Wikipedia (Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons.) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Southampton City Council Consultation on Local Safety

By on News


Southampton City Council is in the works of creating a new community safety strategy and are looking to residents for help. In order to inform this new strategy they are asking locals to share their experiences in the city. 

In discussing the survey, Cabinet Member for Health and Community Wellbeing, Councillor Dave Shields, states that:

Community safety is fundamental to the economic and social wellbeing of our city. I hope everyone — especially younger adults, whose views we don’t always hear — will complete our online survey and share your thoughts during this consultation. We’re keen to hear from anyone that lives, works or studies in Southampton.

You can take the survey here. The consultation closing date is 31st July 2019.

