Record Number of Young People Apply for University in England

Figures from UCAS reveal that a record number of 18-year-olds have applied for a place on a university course in England.

Out of all school leavers in England, 40% applied by the deadline this year. That’s a total of 236,350 school leavers – 3,970 more than in 2018.

However, the number of school leavers applying for university in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has fallen.

In Scotland, 610 fewer applications were made by youngsters, in Wales, 220 fewer applicants applied for a spot at a university whilst in Northern Ireland 530 fewer applications were submitted than in 2018.

Figures also show that a record number of black, Asian and mixed-race 18-year-olds made applications to attend university this year.

Despite uncertainty over Brexit, the number of applicants of all ages from the EU also rose by 540 from 50,120 to 50,660, whilst the number of students from outside of the EU applying to study in the UK increased by 8%.

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, said that record number of young people applying to university was ‘very good news’,

Employer demand for graduates continues to rise – educating more people of all ages at university will grow the economy faster, by increasing productivity, competitiveness, and innovation

England’s universities minister Chris Skidmore said it was ‘fantastic’ to see a record number of young people applying for university ‘along with increasing numbers of applications from international students too’.