Seaside In The Square Returns To Southampton

Southampton’s second Seaside in the Square promises golden sands alongside over 100 free activities. The ‘urban beach’ at Guildhall Square will be open every day from 9 am until 11 pm, from this Friday, the 19th of July, until the 11th of August.

Every day different events will take place, so if the surfing simulation or the Cuban themed night appeals to you, then make sure you check out the schedule. A selection of films will be screened at City Eye’s and Seaside Sessions’ outdoor cinema free of change, although to secure a seat it is advised that you book a ticket in advance.

In addition to this, Pure Gym, Active Nation, Hampshire Cricket, Skate Southampton, Decathlon, Rees Leisure and Blue Frontier are amongst those running taster sessions for a range of sporting activities. Live music, theatre and comedy will be showcased by Nuffield Southampton Theatres. Also, Solent Showcase and John Hansard Gallery will run sessions for those seeking to explore their creative side.

As well as this, a range of international cuisines will surround the square, with cocktails and bingo on offer at the Orange Rooms bar.

Giles Semper, the chief executive of GO! Southampton, whom alongside Carnival UK has allowed this event to take place, has stated that: