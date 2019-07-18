The University Welcomes Visitors and Students for Graduation 2019

The University of Southampton is welcoming visitors, parents and students from around the world to their campus for the 2019 graduation ceremonies and celebrations.

The University will host 45 ceremonies across three venues – the Turner Sims concert hall and Nuffield Theatre on Southampton’s Highfield Campus, and Winchester Cathedral, over 8 days. This is the first year in several that the WSA ceremony will be held at the Cathedral.

This year, the University are encouraging graduates and alumni to participate in their social media hashtag Then and Now, with submissions of pictures from student’s first year, compared to their graduation, with a caption detailing how things have changed across their time at university.

Those participating in this year’s ceremonies are Pro-Chancellors and Southampton graduates Jon Sopel, the BBC’s North America Editor; Colin Smith, former Director and Group President of Rolls-Royce and Chair of UK Industry Aerospace Growth Partnership; and Dame Veronica Sutherland, diplomat and former ambassador to the Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Niger and the Republic of Ireland. Fellow Pro-Chancellor Gill Rider, former Director General in the Cabinet Office, President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and former Chair of the University of Southampton Council, will also preside.

This year’s honorary graduates are: world-renowned anthropologist and primatologist Dr Jane Goodall; the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, the Rt Hon Helen Clark; Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Tyler of Enfield; investment manager and media commentator Justin Urquhart Stewart and leading oceanographer Sir Anthony Seymour Laughton.

Vice Chancellor and President of the University, Professor Christopher Snowden has said:

Graduation is one of the most exciting and important times of the year and on behalf of the University I would like to congratulate all our graduating students on their significant achievements.

Congratulations to all of this year’s graduates!