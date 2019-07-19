Get Ready for Let’s Ride Southampton 2019 this Sunday

HSBC UK’s Let’s Ride Southampton returning this Sunday, commencing from St Mary’s Stadium.

Thousands are expected to to join the cycling festival which is free to participate in to gain a new view of the city. This will be starting from the Saint’s stadium for the first time.

The 6.25 km route will guide riders across the city centre, through its parks and before returning to the stadium. The parks included in the route are: Queens Park, Holland’s Park and Guildhall. For those less keen, there is a shorter route also., and riders are able to join the route at any point.

The event starts at 11am, and will include live music and many family events across the route. It will finish at 3pm and is free to attend.

British Cycling CEO, Julie Harrington said:

Southampton played host to a fantastic event last year, and we’ve worked hard – alongside Southampton City Council and local businesses and attractions – to ensure that HSBC UK Let’s Ride Southampton will again be a truly enjoyable, free and family-friendly day out which showcases the best of the city and the real benefits of cycling.

The event will have food stands, bike demos and live music across the day.