Southampton City Council Partners with Universities to Tackle Waste Problem

Resident associations and representatives from both UoS and Solent University were joined by senior members of Southampton City Council to praise their efforts in helping this year’s clean-up operation following the student move-out period.

Hilary Jackson, Secretary of the Outer Avenue Residents’ Association said:

This year we’ve benefitted from a joined-up-thinking group of key council staff, university reps from both the students’ unions and the establishments, residents’ associations and the Police, who have met several times to try and get this right. There seemed to be a reduction in the volume of waste being left outside properties, and the clean-up operation had the additional rubbish removed much more quickly than in previous years.

Despite reports and testimonies suggesting that the streets were strewn with rubbish following the move-out period, Southampton City Council have revealed that both universities in the city financially contributed to four additional collection crews to be sent to student residential areas.

In an article on their website, the Council also praised the University for their social media campaigns highlighting recycling, donating and waste disposal to students alongside highlighting their own online campaign.

Jon Walsh, Public Affairs Manager at the University of Southampton said:

Throughout the year, the University of Southampton and Students’ Union openly encourage students to recycle and donate unwanted items. Over recent weeks as we have approached the end of term the Students’ Union has proactively encouraged students to give everything from clothing, shoes and accessories to electrical items, crockery and homeware to the British Heart Foundation’s Pack for Good scheme. Collection points have also been set up in halls of residence for unwanted items through the Recycling on your Doorstep scheme.

Additionally, the Council noted that their Compliance Officers and HMO Licence Officers directly engaged with landlords, encouraging them to guide their student tenants to disposing their waste in the correct way or risk fixed penalty notice charges – a charge usually applied for any items left in the street or illegally dumped.

Indeed, Councillor Jacqui Rayment, Cabinet Member for Place and Transport at Southampton City Council, said: