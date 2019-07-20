Facilities in Jubilee Sports Centre Upgraded

This week, the University announced that they would be making changes and upgrades to the facilities at Jubilee Sports Centre on Highfield Campus.

They have announced that these changes will be made to the changing room facilities at the swimming pool which are used by many students and societies.

The changes being made are as follows:

new showers

new lockers

more privacy

more flexibility

more hairdryers

improved accessibility

Alternative facilities will be accessible while these changes are taking place, so as to continue the use of the swimming pool.

The University has said:

This upgrade reflects the recognition that sport is an important part of the student experience and that the facilities and activities are key to staff and the local community.

Upgrades will be ongoing until November 2019.