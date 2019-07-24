Thursday Set To Be Hottest Day Of The Year So Far

Summer temperatures are set to reach their peak tomorrow, climbing as high as 30C in Southampton, and 38C in London.

Temperatures across Europe are set to be sweltering with Paris predicted to be reaching 42C at it’s hottest.

This comes after a week of cooler temperatures where some were fearing summer had left us behind.

ITV has said that there is a high chance of thunderstorms with temperatures this hot, reaching heights of 34C in some parts of the South and the South West.

Commuters have been told to ‘stay indoors’, with the Met Office warning that there is a 40 percent chance of breaking the all-time record high of 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.