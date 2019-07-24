Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Unsplash (Public Doman) Dakota Roos

Thursday Set To Be Hottest Day Of The Year So Far

0
By on News


Summer temperatures are set to reach their peak tomorrow, climbing as high as 30C in Southampton, and 38C in London.

Temperatures across Europe are set to be sweltering with Paris predicted to be reaching 42C at it’s hottest.

This comes after a week of cooler temperatures where some were fearing summer had left us behind.

Embed from Getty Images

ITV has said that there is a high chance of thunderstorms with temperatures this hot, reaching heights of 34C  in some parts of the South and the South West.

Commuters have been told to ‘stay indoors’, with the Met Office warning that there is a 40 percent chance of breaking the all-time record high of 38.5C  in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

Related posts:

  1. Southampton City Council to Launch Green City Charter on Clean Air Day This Thursday
  2. What the heck is going on: Thursday 27th
  3. University Staff to Strike Next Thursday
  4. Surge News Update – Thursday 24th March
  5. SUSU to Hold Its First Own LGBT+ Pride Parade on Thursday 28th February
Tags:
avatar

I'm a Philosophy and Politics student. I write for The Edge and my own blog where I talk about music, film and theatre. News and Investigations Editor for Wessex Scene. An amateur performer and wine enthusiast.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply