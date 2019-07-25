Cricket Festival makes Southampton Debut

Cricket is set to engulf Southampton once again with the announcement that the Cricket Festival organised by Unity 101 Community Radio is to take place in the city on Sunday 28th July.

The event will be held at the Outdoor Sports Centre on Thornhill Road beginning at 10 am. The event will cater to both children and adults who wish to take part in the days events to celebrate the game and assist in increasing its popularity in the area.

Southampton has already enjoyed a brush with the sport this summer, with 5 games being played at the Ageas Bowl, home of Hampshire County Cricket Club, including hosts and eventual champions England. The World Cup is predicted to have added around an extra £2o million to the local economy in a report released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) showing that the sport was experiencing a high popularity rate within the city. This, one would imagine, will only increase further after England’s dramatic victory in the final against New Zealand last week.

The World Cup Winning squad met Prime Minister Theresa May this week (above).

The festival organisers, Unity 101 Community Radio are know for being one of the most popular local radio stations especially among the South Asian community. With cricket being so popular among those who hail from the subcontinent, it is of no surprise that the appetite for this festival has indeed been spotted by local radio and now opened up to so many people.

The station who have an estimated 50,000 listeners daily with a further 10,000 online say that they focus on a “broadcast to the community, for the community, by the community”.