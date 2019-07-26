Extinction Rebellion Set to Protest Carnival Cruises in Southampton

Extinction Rebellion have announced that they will be protesting in Southampton this Saturday, the 27th of July. This is due to their alleged dangerous pollution of the air and water in the city.

They are protesting the company, who are currently sponsoring the popular ‘Seaside In The Square’ event in Guildhall Square. Extinction Rebellion are planning to pair a petition with non-violent but disruptive protest. It is set to be a colourful and vibrant protest, aiming to raise awareness of the issues they find with Carnival Cruises and it’s contribution to the melting glaciers.

Carnival cruises haven’t got the message yet have they…

This is an emergency #actnow… We will be demonstrating against this polluting cruise liner on 27th of July please see our events page for details.#RebelForLife#carnivalcruise@CarnivalCruise https://t.co/tHsIDbPjKv — Extinction Rebellion Southampton (@XR_Southampton) July 20, 2019

These are not the first environmental accusations directed at Carnival. Their sister company, Princess Cruises, were recently fined £15.7 million for environmental violations and record falsification. This is whilst on probation for a penalty of £32.5 million in 2017 given for the illegal dumping of oil.

Extinction Rebellion have said: