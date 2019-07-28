Southampton Airport Launch Campus Watch Campaign

Southampton Airport has launched a zero-tolerance campaign against disruptive behaviour to keep holidaymakers safe and happy during its busy summer season.

Campus Watch has been introduced in Southampton Airport, following the success of its launch in its sister airport in Glasgow in 2013. It aims to tackle disruptive behaviour and ensure support and advice is provided to staff that interact with customers daily.

One of the main aims of Campus Watch is early intervention. Staff and passengers across the airport are encouraged to report details of any incidents or potential incidents of disruptive behaviour to the airport’s central control room through a direct telephone number that will be carried by each staff member. This information, including a detailed description of the passenger, is shared with staff across the airport and a rapid response is initiated.

Neil Garwood, Managing Director of Southampton Airport, said:

We are very fortunate at Southampton that we have very few incidents of disruption caused by passengers – but we take the view that one incident is too many, and we must do all we can to protect both those who travel with us and our staff. Campus Watch is a vital part of that work. Disruptive behaviour can disproportionately affect a large number of passengers on board an aircraft, which is why we operate a zero-tolerance approach to all disruptive behaviour. Our Campus Watch system is effective because we work closely with our business partners, airlines, security team and Hampshire Constabulary to manage and often pre-empt incidents. Here at Southampton, we pride ourselves on being a happy, friendly airport and do everything we can to make the passenger experience really enjoyable, making the best of our ‘breeze through’ facilities and fast transit time. We do not want anything to spoil that.

The Campus Watch Campaign was launched on 16th July and features ‘Campus Watch Awareness’ posters displayed across the airport, ultimately the campaign sends a clear message to customers that disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated.