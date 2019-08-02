Unilink to Introduce New Timetable to Improve Service

Unilink have unveiled plans to introduce a revised timetable following passenger feedback.

The new timetable will come into effect on Sunday 22nd September 2019 and aims to improve the frequency and reliability of Unilink services in order to meet passenger demand.

The following services will be affected by the revised timetable:

U1 – The U1 will now run up to every 7 minutes and all U1 buses will run to and from the airport. This follows from student feedback requesting more services to Wide Lane’s sports facilities.

U2 – U2 buses will more frequently travel directly back to Highfield and the city centre from Glen Eyre/Chamberlain Halls. The U2 will no longer call at Binstead Close, Leaside Way, Bassett Green Road (southbound), Market Buildings, Swaythling McDonald’s, Aster Road, Tulip Road, Bealing Close or Burgess Road Library, but Unilink and Bluestar services will still be available from the nearby Lobelia Road, Stoneham Lane and Burgess Road bus stops.

U6 – The U6 will operate every 15 minutes during the day Monday – Friday and every 20 minutes at other times, increasing the number of services to both the city’s hospitals and the city centre.

There will be a fare increase of 20p for all single journeys to support the increased frequency of the service, which will be the first fare increase in nine years for single journey tickets.

More information regarding the route improvements is to follow.