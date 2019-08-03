New Multi-Faith Centre Proposed in Winchester

Winchester City Council has recently announced that a Multi-Faith Centre may be coming to Winchester city centre soon. The Council are working with the Winchester Muslim Cultural Association to find a suitable location for the religious hub.

Named as one of the possible sites is the old Citizens’ Advice base in the Casson Block on St George’s Street. The charity moved to Colebrook Street last month after having helped a multitude of clients with problems concerning benefits and debt since 1953. The new location offers wider accessibility for citizens unable to use the previous upstairs office.

Speaking to the Hampshire Chronicle, a Winchester City Council spokesperson commented on the matter:

We have been in discussion with the association about the creation of a multi-faith centre for some time. We are considering the options for the building on St George’s Street and will continue to support the association to help them find them accommodation to fulfil their ambitions.

The Hampshire Chronicle also reached out to the Muslim Cultural Association for a comment on the plans, but have yet to respond.