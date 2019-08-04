A Long Time in Politics: A Week of Hell for Jared O’Mara MP

On Tuesday, 23rd July Boris Johnson was announced as the new leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party, and the political side of Twitter was abuzz with a riot of emotions. But by the end of the day focus shifted elsewhere, when at just after 20:00, the person with access to Jared O’Mara MP’s Twitter account tweeted out a thread, which began:

‘Comms Team signing off… forever: Jared, you are the most disgustingly morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with. You do not care about your constituents. You do not care about anyone but yourself.’

As shown by the screenshots, the now-deleted thread continued with various comments condemning the MP, branding O’Mara a ‘selfish, degenerate prick‘, stating that: ‘Sheffield Hallam deserves so much better than‘ him. The tweeter then linked their own account to the thread, which some took as evidence for it being a hoax, as the account belonged to Gareth Arnold, the prankster and online troll behind Britain Furst and BFNN.

Then, on the 25th July, Jared O’Mara’s account tweeted that he would be releasing a statement alongside Mr Arnold. At just before 4pm that day, the statement was released.

In the statement, O’Mara announces that he is a very different man to the one who was elected in 2017, saying that he was ‘quickly bullied and mistreated in a harsh and unforgiving environment‘. O’Mara attacks the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, as being the biggest shock of his election, because Corbyn snubbed him and was at the centre of the discrimination he faced for his disability. This had made O’Mara’s mental health nosedive, which was made worse when, according to O’Mara’s statement, Corbyn’s office gaslighted him by claiming he was a mental health risk. O’Mara said he had not been, until then.

Furthermore, O’Mara then apologised to one of his female staffers, whom he claims he drunkenly told that he was in love with. He states that he had been paranoid that he would do something like that and that he would be personally apologising to both her and her family for his actions. ‘It was my lowest point.’ were his words regarding this matter.

He finishes the statement by saying that he wants to be a better person, and then thanked Gareth Arnold for his friendship, calling him his: ‘Noel to my Liam‘. Two days later, on 27th July, Jared O’Mara MP announced his intention to resign as an MP in September, upon return from the summer recess. I would like to wish Mr O’Mara all the best for his future, especially in terms of his recovery for his mental health.