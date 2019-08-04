SUSU Announced as a Top 25 Student Union

In this year’s WhatUni Student Choice Awards, SUSU was announced as a top 25 Students’ Union. University of Southampton Students voted the university to 16th of 131 institutions for the Union.

SUSU was also voted 9th in the Clubs And Societies category. SUSU has risen from 30th in the tables last year overall through student votes. WhatUni collects responses from 41,000 students across 160 institutions, who rate their experience from 1-5 in 15 different categories. Some of these categories include ‘Top University’ and ‘Giving Back’.

Last year, Southampton Student Union ranked 30th in the Top Student Union’s table, whilst they ranked only 58th in 2017.