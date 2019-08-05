McDonald’s Trialling 30-Minute Breakfast Extension in Southampton Restaurants

A 30-minute extension on McDonald’s breakfast hours will be trialled in the South East. Breakfast will now be offered until 11am across McDonald’s restaurants in Hampshire.

115 restaurants will be trialling the longer breakfast hours to observe its popularity with customers. If successful it could be extended to the rest of the country.

For 25 years breakfast has only been served until 10.30am, but the trials could see an end to this after already having had success in seven restaurants.

In Southampton the McDonald’s restaurants offering the extended breakfast hours will be:

Shirley Road

Southampton Esplanade

Black Cat

West Quay

Millbrook

Rownhams Southbound Services