Higher Parking Charges To Be Introduced in Winchester

Winchester City Council are set to raise the cost of annual on-street parking permits for Winchester residents from £22 to £50. Market towns surrounding Winchester such as Alresford, Bishop’s Waltham and Wickham will also see pay and display parking introduced where on-street parking has previously been free.

Around 3,000 people are likely to be affected by the price hike for parking permits, with the price increase occurring for first permits. The council did emphasise that the cost can be phased over three years. The increase in price will go towards Council running costs and in order to run the parking service without relying on subsidising the cost from on-street parking accounts, which involve tickets and fines. When the move was first announced in October 2018 some councillors were firmly against charging residents more, and the then Winchester City Council leader announced that the proposal had been halted. However, the change has now been accepted.

There has been significant push back from residents, who are frustrated with the price almost doubling for permits. There is also concern in market towns about how the lack of free parking might affect the number of visitors and therefore local businesses.