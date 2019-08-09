‘The Hub’ Launches On Blackboard

All undergraduate and postgraduate students at the University of Southampton now have access to a new Blackboard page focusing on improving their academic student experience.

The pages host a wealth of information relevant to students of each faculty, including advice on how to use the Turnitin assignment submission service, how to access necessary support through Enabling Services, and how to enhance career prospects after graduating with the Careers and Employability Service.

The Hub was previously available to students from two faculties, including Arts & Humanities, and based on overwhelmingly positive feedback from students, staff, and academic representatives working with SUSU, the University has made the decision to launch pages for each of the five faculties, accessible here:

Academic staff including Personal Academic Tutors have been asked by the University to help promote the information resources to their students, something which it is hoped will enhance the support network available to students.

Other key information available on The Hub includes pages about Year in Employment, Year Abroad, and Volunteering Opportunities, minutes from Faculty Sudent Staff Liaison Committees, and relevant Module Reports.