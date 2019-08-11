‘Unacceptable’ Performance As Saints Lose Season Opener

Southampton Boss Ralph Hassenhutl was left cursing a missed opportunity after Southampton FC lost their opening match of the Premier League 3-0 away at Burnley.

The Saints began their match full of optimism after promising pre-season signing Che Adams made the starting line-up with fellow signing Moussa Djenepo taking his place on the bench.

However, after a drab first hour which the Saints arguably edged, Burnley pounced.

First, Ashley Barnes took advantage of an error from Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestegaard to give the home side the lead. Burnley, who had a goal disallowed by VAR in the first half, doubled their lead less than 10 minutes later when an unmarked Barnes met a cross from Erik Pieters, recently signed from Stoke, to fire into the back of the net.

And just to compound Saint’s misery, just 5 minutes later, Gudmundsson broke clear after winning a tackle with Saints left back Ryan Bertrand and slot the ball past Angus Gunn to slay of any hope of a revival.

In his post match press conference, Hassenhutl was critical of the Saint’s defensive errors, branding them ‘unacceptable‘ and stated that, “We must be more focused on our way and we lost it completely. And then this game is gone. It’s a very disappointing start for us.”

Southampton’s next home fixture is scheduled for Saturday 17th August at 3pm against Liverpool.