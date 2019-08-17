Vice Chancellor Awards Shortlist Announced

The University of Southampton have announced the shortlist of finalists for their annual Vice Chancellor Awards. Winners are to be announced at the awards ceremony featuring a dinner, which will be held at St Mary’s Stadium Friday 4th October.

The shortlist is as follows:

Administrative and Operational Efficiency

Caite Mainstone – Estates and Facilities

Clare Taylor – Finance, Planning and Analytics

– Clearing Marketing Campaign Team – Communications and Marketing

Career Achievement

Alison Tutt – Faculty of Medicine

Angela Fenwick – Faculty of Medicine

Christopher Hill – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

Collegiality

David Cook – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

Paul Bonaer – Human Resources

Polly Marshall – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

Early Career

Billi-Anne Harris – Estates and Facilities

Peter Worsley – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

Richard Wilson – Development and Alumni Relations

Equality Diversity and Inclusion

Bindi Shah – Faculty of Social Sciences

International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB) Team – Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences

Lisa Hanley – Faculty of Social Sciences

International Engagement

Mark Hanson – Faculty of Medicine

Melissa Gibson – Student Recruitment and International Relations

Occupational Therapy Team – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

Mentoring

Carol Read – Human Resources

Daniel Whiting – Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Sue Duke – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

Public Engagement and Outreach

Bradley Crack – Student Recruitment and International Relations

Electronic Engineering A-Level Teaching Kits Team – Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences

Josie Love – Student Recruitment and International Relations

Research Impact

Data4Good Team – Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences

Ivan Haigh – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

John Davis – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

Student Experience

Kamil Zwolski – Faculty of Social Sciences

Paula Sands – Library and the Arts

Rebecca Prescott – Student Services

Support and Service to the University

Avenue Campus Café Staff Team – Estates and Facilities

Lena Munday – Library and the Arts

Louise Payne – Research and Innovation Services

Teaching

Anna Pegg – Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Goran Mashanovich – Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences

Melissa Andrews- Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences

Shahnaz Ibrahim – Faculty of Social Sciences

Veronica Hollis – Faculty of Medicine

The University has congratulated all of this year’s nominees for their outstanding achievements, going on to say that regardless of being shortlisted or not, in being nominated, a student or staff member has recognised and celebrated their contributions.

Keep up to date with the The Internal Communications Team’s live twitter feed coverage across the awards evening on Friday 4 October (@UniSouthampton) with the hashtag #VCawards2019.