Vice Chancellor Awards Shortlist Announced

The University of Southampton have announced the shortlist of finalists for their annual Vice Chancellor Awards. Winners are to be announced at the awards ceremony featuring a dinner, which will be held at St Mary’s Stadium Friday 4th October.
The shortlist is as follows:
Administrative and Operational Efficiency
- Caite Mainstone – Estates and Facilities
- Clare Taylor – Finance, Planning and Analytics
- Clearing Marketing Campaign Team – Communications and Marketing
Career Achievement
- Alison Tutt – Faculty of Medicine
- Angela Fenwick – Faculty of Medicine
- Christopher Hill – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences
Collegiality
- David Cook – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences
- Paul Bonaer – Human Resources
- Polly Marshall – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences
Early Career
- Billi-Anne Harris – Estates and Facilities
- Peter Worsley – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences
- Richard Wilson – Development and Alumni Relations
Equality Diversity and Inclusion
- Bindi Shah – Faculty of Social Sciences
- International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB) Team – Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences
- Lisa Hanley – Faculty of Social Sciences
International Engagement
- Mark Hanson – Faculty of Medicine
- Melissa Gibson – Student Recruitment and International Relations
- Occupational Therapy Team – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences
Mentoring
- Carol Read – Human Resources
- Daniel Whiting – Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- Sue Duke – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences
Public Engagement and Outreach
- Bradley Crack – Student Recruitment and International Relations
- Electronic Engineering A-Level Teaching Kits Team – Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences
- Josie Love – Student Recruitment and International Relations
Research Impact
- Data4Good Team – Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences
- Ivan Haigh – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences
- John Davis – Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences
Student Experience
- Kamil Zwolski – Faculty of Social Sciences
- Paula Sands – Library and the Arts
- Rebecca Prescott – Student Services
Support and Service to the University
- Avenue Campus Café Staff Team – Estates and Facilities
- Lena Munday – Library and the Arts
- Louise Payne – Research and Innovation Services
Teaching
- Anna Pegg – Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- Goran Mashanovich – Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences
- Melissa Andrews- Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences
- Shahnaz Ibrahim – Faculty of Social Sciences
- Veronica Hollis – Faculty of Medicine
The University has congratulated all of this year’s nominees for their outstanding achievements, going on to say that regardless of being shortlisted or not, in being nominated, a student or staff member has recognised and celebrated their contributions.
