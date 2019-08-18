‘Close But Not Close Enough’: Saints Lose To Liverpool

A late Danny Ings goal was not enough to give Southampton their first points of the premier league season as they lost 2-1 to Liverpool in their first home game of the season.

The Saints, again the better team in the first half against a Liverpool side looking slightly weary due to their Super Cup travels in midweek, looked to be in control until a brilliant strike from Senegalese forward Sadio Mane gave the away side the lead on the stroke of half time.

Embed from Getty Images

After the break, Liverpool dominated, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino missing guilt-edge chances to put the game beyond the Saints. However, with 20 minutes to go, the Reds pounced with Southampton trying to play out from the back. Mane dispossessed Jan Bednarek on the edge of his own area and laid it off to the Brazilian Firmino, who struck to make it 2-0.

With Liverpool comfortable, one could have been forgiven for writing off any chances of a Saints comeback. But then, with only 7 minutes remaining, Liverpool Goalkeeper Adrian, who was only passed fit to play that morning inadvertently hit the ball against incoming Saints striker Danny Ings. A howler if ever there was one.

Embed from Getty Images

But it was not enough. Ings spurned a very good chance to equalise, allowing Liverpool to hold on for all three points.

Embed from Getty Images

‘You’re never happy when you have no points after 2 games’ said Southampton Manager Ralph Hassenhutl after the game. ‘We were very close today to take something from the game, but not close enough’.

Sky Sports highlights of the match can be viewed below:

Southampton’s next fixture will be away against Brighton on Saturday at 3pm.