“Phenomenally Talented” Astronautics Lecturer Dies in Base Jump Accident

Dr Angelo Grubisic, who has been with the University since 2013, sadly died on Tuesday following a base jump accident in Saudi Arabia. Dr Grubisic, 38, was a specialist in the development and testing of advanced propulsion systems for spacecraft. As well as this, he also specialised in selective laser melting (SLM) as applied to additive manufacturing (AM). Most recently, he was crowned a British wingsuit champion by the British Parachute Association last month.

His family have made a statement to the BBC following his passing, saying:

Angelo lost his life doing what he loved the most, wingsuit base jumping, and we want to ensure his achievements and ambitions are known to the world and to celebrate the mark he made on all of our lives. Angelo captivated the hearts and minds of every single person who was privileged to meet and work with him. The candle that burns twice as bright burns half as long’ has never rang more true to the family and friends Angelo had across the world.

Dr Grubisic set up the Icarus Project in 2015, which aimed to design record-breaking wingsuits with safety at the forefront. He worked with both NASA and the European Space Agency on spacecraft propulsion and, in 2018, was a consultant engineer for the BepiColombo mission to Mercury.

We at Wessex Scene extend our sincerest condolences to Dr Grubisic’s family, friends and students in this extremely difficult time.

