Incident at Eastleigh Train Station Causes Delay for Southampton Travellers

At approximately 8:43am today, a person collided with a fast train at Eastleigh Train Station. Although emergency services rushed to the scene, they were pronounced dead. The death is being treated as non-suspicious, and the British Transport Police are currently working to identify the individual in order to inform their next of kin.

As a result of this, Eastleigh station has been shut for the day, and services running to and from Eastleigh have, as a result, been cancelled or revised.

Services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour, Weymouth to Poole and Salisbury and Romsey were affected.

All lines have now been reopened and are running as normal.

A British Transport Police spokesperson told the Daily Echo:

Officers were called to Eastleigh Station on Monday, August 26 after a report that a person had been struck by a train. Both officers from the BTP and Hampshire Police attended the incident, which was reported to us at 8.43am and is currently being treated as non- suspicious. Paramedics from the ambulance service also attended but the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A South Western Rail spokesperson also told the Echo: