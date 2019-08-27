BREAKING: The Hobbit Pub ‘As You Know It’ Allegedly Set To Close as New Owners Take Over

Sad news for University of Southampton and Solent University students, as Wessex Scene reveal that The Hobbit Pub, a staple of Southampton nightlife and temple for Lord of The Rings fans is, according to the current owner, set to close as ‘we know it’ on 2nd September.

A source contacted The Hobbit to book a society event for Freshers, and unexpectedly received an email from the pub’s current management, which told them that ‘we are no longer taking bookings as unfortunately The Hobbit Pub as you know it is closing on 2nd September’.

It would seem that overheads and costs are now too high for the small independent business, as the manager explained in the email that ‘we are simply unable to cope with our very high overheads anymore. What the new owners decide to do [with The Hobbit]we do not know’.

This news comes after years of financial uncertainty for The Hobbit, with its closure seeming likely in 2017 before it was saved by a crowdfunding campaign.

Subsequently, it seems that the future of The Hobbit is dependant on what the new owners have planned for the student hotspot. If the email is anything to go by, however, the future of The Hobbit seems bleak.

Used by many societies for socials, gigs and even stand up comedy, with the University of Southampton Comedy Society, fresh off the Edinburgh Fringe, it will be a shock and disappointment to many and a dent in the Bevois Valley nightlife scene.

Wessex Scene have reached out to both current owner Stella Roberts and the new rumoured owner Jack Andrews for comment.

More to follow.