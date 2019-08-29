Southampton To Host Information Session For EU Citizens

The EU embassies and the European Commission’s office in London have invited EU citizens who live in Southampton to a free event to discuss and answer queries about EU citizens rights after Brexit.

The event will be held on Tuesday, 10th September between 18.00 and 20.00 in the Solent Conference Centre which is located in the Palmerston Lecture Theatre in Solent University’s Spark Building, East Park Terrace, SO14 0YN.

Speakers will include an immigration lawyer who will provide relevant legal information about the rights of EU citizens after Brexit, the controversial Settled Status process, and what will happen in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The EU embassies have been hosting similar events across the UK since the summer of 2018 when the details of Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement were made public. The aim of such talks has been to ensure EU citizens are informed of what rights they have and to quash concerns in the run up to the date on which the UK is expected to leave the European Union on 31st October 2019.

Concerns have been raised by EU citizens (except Irish citizens) who are required to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme, introduced by the May administration, which will grant settled status to those wanting to live in the UK beyond 30th June 2021. There have been reports of EU nationals cancelling holidays and other travel plans amid confusion over their right to remain in the UK, with one third of EU nationals in the UK yet to apply for settled status. As of April 2019, applications to the EU Settlement Scheme are free, and full details of the process can be found here.

The agenda of the event is as follows:

18:00 Arrivals

18.15 Opening remarks (European Commission)

18:20 Presentation (Chris Benn, Seraphus Solicitors)

19:00 Q&A

20:00 End of event.