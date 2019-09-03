City Council Announces New Healthy Lifestyles Grant Fund

Southampton City Council has launched a new grant fund for community organisations to help residents quit smoking, manage their weight and improve their mental wellbeing.

Applications are now open for Southampton-based community organisations to receive The Public Health Behaviour Change Training fund in order for them to train their staff or volunteers to help improve the health of adults in Southampton. The fund is prioritising training with good evidence behind it and a focus on prevention in:

Alcohol – awareness, identification and brief intervention

Smoking cessation

Physical activity for people who are sedentary

Healthy eating and/or shopping and cooking skills

Mental wellbeing

Motivational interviewing

Community engagement related to these areas

Councillor David Shields, Cabinet Member for Healthier and Safer City, said:

We value the insight community organisations have on what works in local communities. This scheme offers an opportunity to train staff or volunteers on health and wellbeing challenges and opportunities for to support change.

The maximum grant will be £5,000. Details and the application form may be found on: https://www.southampton.gov.uk/people-places/grants-funding/ or contact grants@southampton.gov.uk or 023 8083 4067.