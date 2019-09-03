Uncertainty Remains For Portswood Blockbuster

The landmark ex-Blockbuster store that stands derelict in Portswood is back on the property market.

The property has been put up for rental by the owners just months after the Daily Echo reported that ‘after the national planning inspectorate rejected an appeal by developers, who hoped to replace the art deco building with a five-storey student accommodation block.’

The building is being marketed by Keygrove.

Property agent, Lauren Udall, said:

It is a great building and the clock tower is iconic. I grew up in Southampton and I remember my parents taking me there on the odd occasion to rent a film – it is part my childhood.

A church group and a restaurant chain have expressed interest in the site.