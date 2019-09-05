The Spitfire Pub To Become An O’Neill’s

The popular Spitfire pub is to be converted into an O’Neill’s.

The watering hole located on Above Bar Street in the city centre and described as a ‘traditional local pub […] with a bit of added sizzle‘ will be refurbished later in the year, according to its current owners, Mitchells and Butlers.

They said, ‘From time to time we review our estate and take the decision to convert a business to another of our successful brands. We’re planning to convert the Spitfire to a brand new O’Neill’s pub later on this year‘.

The pub’s name is inspired by the Spitfire fighter aircraft from the Second World War, the first prototype of which flew from Southampton in March 1936.

Embed from Getty Images

Changes will include brand new seating arrangements, television screens, and renovated male toilets, according to the Daily Echo.

The Spitfire, which has a rating of 3.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, is famed for its cheap Saturday drinks and is successful among locals on live DJ nights. It is also a favourite with students for the 20% discount they can receive.

According to On The Scene Magazine, the pub is the second best sports bar in the City of Southampton, due in part to its widely-used Green Card app which allows punters to earn rewards for watching sport.

All these features will go before the end of 2019, however, with the Irish-themed pub chain O’Neill’s taking their place. Self-described as the ‘original Irish bar‘, O’Neill’s pubs host a variety of live music and sporting events throughout the year, and offer discounts for Armed Forces personnel and emergency services crews.

A spokesman for O’Neill’s said, ‘We believe this is a great opportunity for the O’Neill’s brand and we’re confident it will go down well with the people of Southampton‘.

Further details about the renovation will be revealed nearer the time of the reopening.