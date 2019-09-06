Man Arrested Over Rape Of Teenager In Northam

CW: Rape and Sexual Assault

A man has been arrested over the rape of a woman in the Southampton suburb of Northam.

The attack occurred against a 19-year-old woman on the evening of 11 August in a park located between Union Road and Summers Street, on the west bank of the Itchen River.

Hampshire Constabulary made public that they had arrested a man aged 45 on suspicion of the rape, which happened between the times of 8.40pm and 9.20pm, and has since been released pending further inquires.

#Southampton rape investigation update: We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the rape of a 19-year-old woman in Northam on Sunday 11 August. The 45YO man arrested in connection has been released under investigation. READ: https://t.co/m5p8ppB5b7 — Southampton Cops (@SouthamptonCops) August 21, 2019

In an appeal for information on Facebook, Hampshire Constabulary said, ‘[w]e would like to hear from anyone with information that may be able to assist our investigation into the rape of a 19-year-old woman […] It was still light when the attack happened and believe someone may have seen a man or woman in this area of Northam between these times’.

Hampshire Police are encouraging with those who believe they may hold some information on the case, however small, to come forward by calling 101, the police non-emergency number, and quoting 44190284325. Alternatively, anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police also say that they have increased patrols in the area of Northam.