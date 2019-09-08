Manhunt For 6 People Launched After Gunshots Heard And Body Found

Gunshots were heard and a body located after a violent incident in Townhill Park, Riverside Walk.

The incident took place at 1am on Thursday and once on site, the police found over 100 cannabis plants which the police believe is part of a separate incident.

The Daily Echo has reported:

No one was at the address but a Jeep Cherokee containing a large amount of cannabis was then located nearby in Riverside Park. Overnight, officers located a second vehicle thought to be involved in the same incident on River Walk. Both the Jeep Cherokee and the second vehicle have been seized by police and forensically examined.

The family of the dead man have been notified and the search continues for those involved. Our thoughts are with his family.