RAG Break Fundraising Records!

In the 2018/2019 academic year, SUSU donated a record number of cash to charity, through the efforts of RAG, clubs and societies and tonnes of money-making events.

SUSU have said:

SUSU has donated a record-breaking £235,313.63 to charity over the 2018-19 academic year! This total was achieved through student fundraising and SUSU’s Raise and Give (RAG) Group. The donations have benefited over 35 charities including Help Refugees, Anthony Nolan, Yellow Door and Trinity Winchester. The total was raised through a variety of events and activities students could get involved with, such as mountain treks, bake sales, quiz nights, 10k runs and much more.

In the coming year, students have voted to fundraise for Medicins Sans Frontieres , Alzheimer’s Society, Solent Mind and Naomi House & Jacksplace.

Congratulations to the RAG team and we hope you continue to raise such record-breaking amounts!