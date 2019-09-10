£150,000 To Southampton as Part Of Government Brexit Pot

The Government have been dividing up a pot of funding across major sea and air ports, to cushion the blow of Brexit on major transportation links.

The £9m pot is a huge sum set aside to insure there is as little disruption as possible at major trade and entry points to the UK. Southampton will be receiving £150,000 in the deal, with its airport and ferry links integral to British trade and commerce.

The Daily Echo reports that Local Government Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

From keeping our supply chains running and ensuring goods continue to flow into the country, to putting robust plans in place for every community, local government is playing a vital role in preparing the country to be fully ready to leave the EU on 31 October… Now we are releasing an additional £9 million of additional funding today to help local areas get ready for Brexit, whatever the circumstances.

A Portsmouth City Council’s spokesperson, however, stated that it was ‘too little, too late’.