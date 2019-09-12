Times Higher Education Announce Awards Shortlist

The Times Higher Education Awards 2019 shortlist has been announced.

Universities across the South Coast have a strong showing on the list, despite the University of Southampton failing to make the cut. The University of Portsmouth, which is not affiliated to the Russell Group but runs an active ‘Girls Into STEM‘ programme, has been nominated for STEM Research Project of the Year.

The Awards, which this year for the first time include Leadership, Management and Outstanding Technician of the Year categories, are commonly known in the universities sector as the ‘Oscars of Higher Education’, and seek to highlight excellence across a wide range of focal areas in such institutions.

The University of Reading’s Dr. Madeleine Davies, who lectures in Women’s Writing and Feminist Theory, and who was winner of the Teaching Excellence Award for Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences 2017, has been shortlisted as Teacher of the Year for her work which includes the promotion of International Women’s Day and issues which influence gender disparity in the 21st century.

The 2019 #THEAwards shortlist has just been published – https://t.co/XQB4ooUyvT – and we hope to see all the lucky finalists at the Grosvenor in London on 28 November. Early bird tickets available until 27 September – https://t.co/YKj2ezAxXF pic.twitter.com/OgMH7K4Pzj — TimesHigherEducation (@timeshighered) September 5, 2019

Southampton’s own Solent University is among six UK universities to be nominated for the hotly contested University of the Year award, which was won by the University of Essex last year, with one judge commenting, ‘This is a university that is putting people first. The gender pay gap exists everywhere, but this university said what no one else dared to say: ‘There is an easy way to get rid of the pay gap – spend the money necessary to get rid of it. And do it now.”‘

This year, the Awards Ceremony will be held in London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Thursday, 28 November, as the ‘celebratory finale’ to the two-day Times Higher Education Live event, which will take place at the Grange Tower Bridge Hotel. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.